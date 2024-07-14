Short Interest in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rises By 27.1%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 665,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.77. 275,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. UFP Industries has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,046,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after buying an additional 74,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 53.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

