Short Interest in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Drops By 18.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 416,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zhihu from $8.40 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zhihu
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu
Zhihu Price Performance
NYSE ZH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.50.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.
