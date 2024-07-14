Short Interest in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Drops By 18.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 416,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zhihu from $8.40 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 51,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

