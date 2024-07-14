Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Up 120.9% in June

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $160 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $102.81.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.