Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,600 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,474.0 days.
Signify Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF remained flat at $25.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. Signify has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $33.05.
Signify Company Profile
