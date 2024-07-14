Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 957,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. 150,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after buying an additional 825,394 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 758,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 736,371 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,656,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

