Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of SLVTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

About Silver Tiger Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.