Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Singapore Exchange stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $98.07 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8867 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

