Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
SNLAY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.
Sino Land Company Profile
