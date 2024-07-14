Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

SNLAY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.