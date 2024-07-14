Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,065,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 5,747,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,216.7 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHTDF remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.
About Sinopharm Group
