Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,065,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 5,747,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,216.7 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHTDF remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

