Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 915,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945 over the last three months. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 246,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,956. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

