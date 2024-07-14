Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slam

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth about $11,393,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 326,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 177,740 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 316,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 252,268 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $3,327,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Price Performance

SLAM stock remained flat at $11.11 during trading on Friday. 36,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,339. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.01.

About Slam

Slam ( NASDAQ:SLAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

