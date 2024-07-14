Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smart for Life Stock Down 1.5 %

SMFL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 127,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,740. Smart for Life has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $284,900.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

