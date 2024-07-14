Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Smart for Life Stock Down 1.5 %
SMFL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 127,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,740. Smart for Life has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $284,900.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.
Smart for Life Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart for Life
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.