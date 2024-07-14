SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGH

SMART Global Stock Up 1.3 %

SGH stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $279,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.