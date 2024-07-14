SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.88.

SGH stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

