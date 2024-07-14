Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average of $149.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.