Smithfield Trust Co Buys Shares of 12,580 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $24,416,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $18,649,000. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,920,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,628,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.