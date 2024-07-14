Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $329,792,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 187,726 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,423,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.