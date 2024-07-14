Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $92.61. 4,775,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,895. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.