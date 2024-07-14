Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,511,940. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

