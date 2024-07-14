Smithfield Trust Co Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Sykon Capital LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,627,000.

NYSEARCA XCEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.27. 71,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

