Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 182.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDIS. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.44. 43,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,320. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

