Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMDE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 94,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,931. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $30.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

