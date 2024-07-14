Smithfield Trust Co Sells 467 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.7 %

COP traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

