Smithfield Trust Co Sells 600 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,734,000 after purchasing an additional 105,272 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $160,999,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $92,340,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.45. 2,085,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

