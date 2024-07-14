SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS SOLCF remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 1,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,703. SOL Global Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

