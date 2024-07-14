Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sompo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sompo stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.54. Sompo has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

