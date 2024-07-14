Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Up 90.5% in June

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.57% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SOTK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of -0.27.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.