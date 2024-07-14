South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Up 52.8% in June

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.19. 50,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.23%. Research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their target price on South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

