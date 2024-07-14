Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

