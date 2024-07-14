Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.22.

SPOT stock opened at $302.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.18. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $610,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $198,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,429,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,094,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

