Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $43.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYRE shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.94.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

