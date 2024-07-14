SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Update

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SRM Entertainment stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 98,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. SRM Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

