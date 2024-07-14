Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

