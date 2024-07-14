Status Price Tops $0.0254 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. Status has a market capitalization of $98.96 million and approximately $30.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

