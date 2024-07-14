Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Staude Capital Global Value Fund Company Profile
Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.
