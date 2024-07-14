Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.6% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 134,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,488 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.78. 14,449,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,160,819. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.68 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

