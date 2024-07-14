Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.43

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $14.17. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 125,331 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $340.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 161,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

