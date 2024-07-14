Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,032,000 after acquiring an additional 316,676 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 136,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.6 %

SHOO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. 733,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,129. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.