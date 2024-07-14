Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.00

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.83) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.83). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.83), with a volume of 19,805 shares changing hands.
Stock Spirits Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stock Spirits Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.