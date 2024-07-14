StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $119,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

