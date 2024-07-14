StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $601.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Surmodics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

