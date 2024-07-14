StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SQNS opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.16. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 285,916 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

