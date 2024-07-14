StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.42.

NYSE SIX opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

