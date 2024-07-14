StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. United States Steel has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

