StockNews.com Upgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

MTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,359.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,421.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,303.39. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

