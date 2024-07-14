StockNews.com Upgrades Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.12% of Natural Health Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
