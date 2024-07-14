StockNews.com Upgrades Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,600.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.12% of Natural Health Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Articles

