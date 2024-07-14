StockNews.com Upgrades Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Buy

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $432.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

