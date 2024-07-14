Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,900 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS SREDF remained flat at $10.53 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $10.53.
About Storebrand ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Storebrand ASA
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.