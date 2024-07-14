Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Straumann Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 37,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. Straumann has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.23.
Straumann Company Profile
