Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Straumann Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 37,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. Straumann has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

