Streakk Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 71.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Streakk has a market cap of $47,737.86 and approximately $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 77.1% against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.0176584 USD and is up 39.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

